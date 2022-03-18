Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Hits New 1-Year High at $117.90

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$117.90 and last traded at C$117.85, with a volume of 57579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$116.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$109.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$109.43. The stock has a market cap of C$9.72 billion and a PE ratio of 29.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total value of C$1,145,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,076,085.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.50, for a total transaction of C$112,500.00. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,395,000 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

