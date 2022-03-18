Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $94.07

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$94.07 and traded as high as C$102.22. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$102.19, with a volume of 2,850,102 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.27.

The firm has a market cap of C$185.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

