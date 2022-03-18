Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.18. Torrid shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 23,168 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Torrid alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $28,145,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $23,809,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the third quarter worth $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth $8,487,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.80.

About Torrid (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.