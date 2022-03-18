Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.86

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.86 and traded as high as $27.57. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 6,210 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,333,000.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

