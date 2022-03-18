TOWER (TOWER) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.79 Million

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOWER has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $307,117.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

