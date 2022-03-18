TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTX. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,386,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 852,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 966,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.63%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

