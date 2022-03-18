Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $270.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.60 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.