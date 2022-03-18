Traders Buy High Volume of Harmonic Call Options (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,433 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,318% compared to the average volume of 266 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $187,366,000 after purchasing an additional 244,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,303,000 after purchasing an additional 257,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,258. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $995.90 million, a PE ratio of 85.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

