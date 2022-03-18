Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,848 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 284% compared to the average daily volume of 1,783 put options.
GDS traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 85,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,782. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
About GDS (Get Rating)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
