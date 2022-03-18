Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 6,848 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 284% compared to the average daily volume of 1,783 put options.

GDS traded up $5.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. 85,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,782. GDS has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of GDS by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

