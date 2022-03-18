Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,004 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 371% compared to the typical volume of 638 call options.

Shares of SHLS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 55,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,219. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHLS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

