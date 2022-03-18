Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 1,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 647,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.
Several analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)
Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.
