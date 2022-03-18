Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.66) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Trainline in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Shares of Trainline stock remained flat at $$4.32 during trading hours on Friday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Trainline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.