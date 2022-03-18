Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) PT Lowered to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 241 ($3.13) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.56) to GBX 266 ($3.46) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 245 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

