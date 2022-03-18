TransAct Technologies (TACT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ: TACT):

3/18/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – TransAct Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $21.00 to $14.00.

3/10/2022 – TransAct Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $12.00.

3/2/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – TransAct Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $7.26. 7,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $65.27 million, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.98. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

