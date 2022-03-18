TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.46

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.46 and traded as low as C$18.03. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$18.19, with a volume of 236,586 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

