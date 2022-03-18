TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7,725.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $21,963,045 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $663.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $637.10 and its 200-day moving average is $628.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

