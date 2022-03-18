TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,053. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $250.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in TransGlobe Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TransGlobe Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. 20.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 375 ($4.88) in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

