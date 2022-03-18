Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE: TGS) recently:

3/18/2022 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

3/10/2022 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2022 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

2/17/2022 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 303,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,082. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $862.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.