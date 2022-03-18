TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $104.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

