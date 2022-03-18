Travala.com (AVA) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Travala.com (AVA) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00003145 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $64.40 million and $6.82 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.39 or 0.06904925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1,486.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,402.48 or 0.99869914 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,616,287 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars.

