Travala.com Price Tops $1.31 (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $66.53 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.61 or 0.06983634 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,818.83 or 0.99961003 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00033292 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,616,287 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.