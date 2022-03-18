Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

TZOO stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 35,400.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Holger Bartel sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $134,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,883 shares of company stock worth $1,420,441. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

