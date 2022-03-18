Treat DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.71 or 0.07030591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,815.23 or 0.99835097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00040933 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

