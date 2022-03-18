Trek Financial LLC Has $143.60 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 13.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $143,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $344.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

