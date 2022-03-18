Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$1.41. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 134,155 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.26.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of C$139.51 million and a PE ratio of 4.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.