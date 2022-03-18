Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $102.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.43.

Trex stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,630. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Trex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Trex by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

