Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.70 and traded as low as C$0.57. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 12,033 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of C$32.71 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70.
Trillium Gold Mines Company Profile (CVE:TGM)
