Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Trine II Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 2,119 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 102,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87.

About Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ)

Trine II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Trine II Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

