Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.84

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 219124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

TRIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $508.65 million and a P/E ratio of 11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital ( OTCMKTS:TRIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 160.99% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

