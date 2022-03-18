TripCandy Reaches Market Cap of $902,095.04 (CANDY)

TripCandy (CANDY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One TripCandy coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TripCandy has a market cap of $902,095.04 and $276,582.00 worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TripCandy

CANDY is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,408,738 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

Buying and Selling TripCandy

