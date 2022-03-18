Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Shares Down 3.6%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.97. 36,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,920,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tronox by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Tronox by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,611 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Tronox by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tronox by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 508,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

