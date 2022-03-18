TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Stock Price Up 1.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.26 and last traded at $31.26. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.82.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.