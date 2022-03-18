TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.41 Million

Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $573.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $572.31 million to $574.50 million. TTEC posted sales of $539.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC has a 1 year low of $68.83 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.19.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

