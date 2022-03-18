TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.87 Million

Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will announce $556.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $564.50 million and the lowest is $542.81 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $526.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TTMI. TheStreet downgraded TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.83 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.52.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

