TUI AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TUI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TUI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Get TUI alerts:

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TUIFY. Barclays lowered their price target on TUI from GBX 230 ($2.99) to GBX 200 ($2.60) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt began coverage on TUI in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About TUI (Get Rating)

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.