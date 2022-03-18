TUI AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TUI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TUI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.
Shares of TUI stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. TUI has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
About TUI (Get Rating)
TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.
