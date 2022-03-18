Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Up 7.1%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.61. 1,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 527,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,969,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,466,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

