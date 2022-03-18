Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Trading 3.8% Higher

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.86. 52,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,500,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRQ shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,024,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 57,860 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

