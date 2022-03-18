Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 32.7% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded up 32.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.73. 198,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,946,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.
TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
