Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading 32.7% Higher

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) traded up 32.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.73. 198,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,946,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Tuya alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tuya by 2,428.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd raised its stake in Tuya by 33.8% during the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,866,000 after buying an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Tuya by 95.1% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Tuya by 651.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,181,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after buying an additional 1,891,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tuya by 346.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,749,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,357,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.