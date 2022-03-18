Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.39.

In other Twilio news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 5.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Twilio by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWLO stock opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $412.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

