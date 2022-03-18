Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 1.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Twilio were worth $14,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $9.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,408,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,076. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.28. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.39.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,010 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.