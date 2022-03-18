Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.00

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $15.49. Twin Disc shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 58,164 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twin Disc, Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

