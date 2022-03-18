Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.00

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $15.49. Twin Disc shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 58,164 shares.
A number of brokerages have commented on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $207.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after buying an additional 28,294 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 476,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.
About Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
