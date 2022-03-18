U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.3% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,074,000 after purchasing an additional 470,733 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

USB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.54. 612,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,173,771. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

