Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 5.2% This Week

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $2,815.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0846 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

