UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 7,800 ($101.43) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,300 ($68.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.13) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($110.53) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,073 ($91.98).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.29).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

