Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,145.38

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,145.38 ($40.90) and traded as high as GBX 3,222.47 ($41.90). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 3,160 ($41.09), with a volume of 101,859 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.56) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.51) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($35.68).

The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,061.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,145.38.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

