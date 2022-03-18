Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $324.67 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $324.67 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

