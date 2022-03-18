UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT Raised to $120.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of UMBF opened at $101.00 on Friday. UMB Financial has a twelve month low of $84.21 and a twelve month high of $112.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $136,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,239 over the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,206,000 after purchasing an additional 106,975 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1,293.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

