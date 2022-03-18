Umbrella Network Market Capitalization Tops $8.92 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and $1.29 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00212582 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007695 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

