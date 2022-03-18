Unibright (UBT) Trading 126% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Unibright (UBT) traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00004160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $260.73 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 126% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00106627 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

