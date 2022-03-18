Unification (FUND) Price Tops $0.0281

Unification (FUND) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unification has a market cap of $966,454.38 and approximately $48,034.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unification Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official website is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

